Students in the U.S. Army’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) school at Fort Rucker are debriefed after their culminating training exercise during a large-scale reintegration exercise, simulating the mass return of service members from a large-scale combat operation from March 14-18, 2026. (Contributed Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9629635
|VIRIN:
|260312-D-HW608-5165
|Resolution:
|4668x2821
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Army conducts historic large-scale SERE reintegration exercise
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