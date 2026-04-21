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    Army conducts historic large-scale SERE reintegration exercise [Image 1 of 2]

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    Army conducts historic large-scale SERE reintegration exercise

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Students in the U.S. Army’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) school at Fort Rucker are debriefed after their culminating training exercise during a large-scale reintegration exercise, simulating the mass return of service members from a large-scale combat operation from March 14-18, 2026. (Contributed Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9629635
    VIRIN: 260312-D-HW608-5165
    Resolution: 4668x2821
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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