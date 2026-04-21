Army conducts historic large-scale SERE reintegration exercise

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Students in the U.S. Army’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) school at Fort Rucker are debriefed after their culminating training exercise during a large-scale reintegration exercise, simulating the mass return of service members from a large-scale combat operation from March 14-18, 2026. (Contributed Photo)