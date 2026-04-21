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    Army conducts historic large-scale SERE reintegration exercise [Image 2 of 2]

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    Army conducts historic large-scale SERE reintegration exercise

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Students at the Army's Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at Fort Rucker complete their culminating exercise, and gather to salute the American flag as they begin the repatriation process during the recent large-scale reintegration exercise in conjunction with US Army South, the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army Special Operations Command from March 14-18, 2026. (Contributed Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9629617
    VIRIN: 260312-D-HW608-6651
    Resolution: 1860x2475
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    SERE
    Joint Exercise

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