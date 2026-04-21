Army conducts historic large-scale SERE reintegration exercise

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Students at the Army's Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at Fort Rucker complete their culminating exercise, and gather to salute the American flag as they begin the repatriation process during the recent large-scale reintegration exercise in conjunction with US Army South, the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army Special Operations Command from March 14-18, 2026. (Contributed Photo)