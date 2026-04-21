NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted

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U.S. Army Maj. Corey Root, human resources division staff officer with the 53rd Troop Command is promoted during a ceremony conducted at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., April 17, 2026. The presiding officer was Col. Matt Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)