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    NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted [Image 7 of 8]

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    NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    53rd Troop Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Corey Root, human resources division staff officer with the 53rd Troop Command is promoted during a ceremony conducted at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., April 17, 2026. The presiding officer was Col. Matt Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9629618
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-RV314-1036
    Resolution: 4705x3136
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted
    NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted
    NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted
    NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted

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