U.S. Army Maj. Corey Root, human resources division staff officer with the 53rd Troop Command is promoted during a ceremony conducted at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., April 17, 2026. The presiding officer was Col. Matt Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9629618
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-RV314-1036
|Resolution:
|4705x3136
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NYNG Maj. Corey Root Promoted [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Windsor resident promoted to field-grade officer
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