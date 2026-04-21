New Windsor resident promoted to field-grade officer

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army Maj. Corey Root, human resources division staff officer with the 53rd Troop Command is promoted during a ceremony conducted at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., April 17, 2026. His mother, Leslie, pins him with his new rank. The presiding officer was Col. Matt Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, N.Y. — U.S. Army Major Corey Root, a human resources staff officer with the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, was promoted during a ceremony at the Camp Smith Training Site on April 17, 2026.

Root, who serves in the command’s personnel division, known as the G1, received his new rank from his mother, Leslie, while his father, Bryan, and members of the unit’s full-time staff looked on. His promotion is effective as of Oct. 16, 2025.

Col. Matt Kilgore, the 53rd’s chief of staff, presided over the ceremony. He told the gathered Soldiers and guests that promotions to the field-grade rank of major are a reflection of an officer's future contributions to the New York Army National Guard.

“We don’t promote people based solely on their performance in the past,” Kilgore said. “We also promote them on their potential in the future. We see a lot of potential in your future, and that is why you’re being promoted to major today.”

In his remarks, Root credited his mentors and the personnel team for his success over the last nine months at the command headquarters. He specifically recognized Chief Warrant Officer 4 Peter Padilla and Master Sgt. Melissa Guckian for their support within the G1 section, and the rest of the team.

“I really appreciate the opportunity,” Root said. “I’ve enjoyed working with the G1 team and look forward to continuing that work for the organization.”

Root’s career began in 2017 when he was commissioned as an Adjutant General’s Corps officer after completing Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He previously served as the battalion personnel officer for the 501st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion and the 102nd Military Police Battalion.

In 2022, Root was selected for the Active Guard and Reserve program. Before joining the 53rd Troop Command, he served as the assistant brigade personnel officer for the 153rd Troop Command in Buffalo, N.Y.

Root holds a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Fredonia and is a graduate of the Adjutant General Officer Basic and Captain’s Career Courses. His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the NATO-ISAF Medal.

Root resides in New Windsor, N.Y. Outside of his military duties, he is an avid hiker and boater.

The 53rd Troop Command, headquartered at Camp Smith, provides administrative and training oversight for more than 4,000 New York Army National Guard Soldiers in units across the state.