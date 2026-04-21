Combat Leader Course Triage

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Two U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron carry a simulated casualty from an extraction point during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 17, 2026. Pararescuemen are required to use a combination of leadership skills while in a high-stress environment in order to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force by Airman Najzee Kuzu)