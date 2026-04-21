Two U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron carry a simulated casualty from an extraction point during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 17, 2026. Pararescuemen are required to use a combination of leadership skills while in a high-stress environment in order to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9629602
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-VJ319-1125
|Resolution:
|4378x3127
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Leader Course Triage [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.