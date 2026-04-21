Combat Leader Course Triage

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A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron provides medical care to a simulated casualty during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 17, 2026. CLC is designed to test the decision-making skills under duress to ensure mission success in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)