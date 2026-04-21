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    Combat Leader Course Triage [Image 6 of 7]

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    Combat Leader Course Triage

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron provides medical care to a simulated casualty during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 17, 2026. CLC is designed to test the decision-making skills under duress to ensure mission success in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:43
    Photo ID: 9629600
    VIRIN: 260417-F-VJ319-1136
    Resolution: 4778x3413
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combat Leader Course Triage [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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