MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes

Bryn Hudson, supervisory librarian, kicks off the event by introducing guest reader Bob Dnan as Bob the Builder and leading children in a dance during a children’s story time celebrating the reopening of the Naval Station Great Lakes Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Library, April 17.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9629152
|VIRIN:
|260417-O-JU575-9343
|Resolution:
|3300x2200
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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