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    MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 1 of 5]

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    MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Matt Mogle 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    Bob Dnan, a maintenance worker with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), dressed as Bob the Builder and read his self-written book to children during story time at the Naval Station Great Lakes MWR Library. His book tells the story of “Tinny Town,” which he built for the children’s area of the library.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9629150
    VIRIN: 260417-O-JU575-4774
    Resolution: 3300x1900
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 5 of 5], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes
    MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes
    MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes
    MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes
    MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes

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    Story time
    Naval Station Great Lakes MWR Library
    NSGL MWR Library

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