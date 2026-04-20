Bob Dnan, a maintenance worker with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), dressed as Bob the Builder and read his self-written book to children during story time at the Naval Station Great Lakes MWR Library. His book tells the story of “Tinny Town,” which he built for the children’s area of the library.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9629150
|VIRIN:
|260417-O-JU575-4774
|Resolution:
|3300x1900
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Library Reopening Brings Stories, Dance and Smiles to Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 5 of 5], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.