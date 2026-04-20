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    Single Marine Program Rec Center [Image 11 of 11]

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    Single Marine Program Rec Center

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, speaks to volunteers with the Single Marine Program about the new recreational center on Parris Island, SC, April 20, 2026. The Recreational Center has games such as Ping-Pong, Pool, video games, indoor basketball, and much more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo LCpl Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:05
    Photo ID: 9629129
    VIRIN: 042026-M-HQ355-1086
    Resolution: 5866x3911
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Single Marine Program Rec Center [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center
    Single Marine Program Rec Center

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    USMC, Parris Island, MCRDPI, SMP, Rec Center

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