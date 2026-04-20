U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, speaks to volunteers with the Single Marine Program about the new recreational center on Parris Island, SC, April 20, 2026. The Recreational Center has games such as Ping-Pong, Pool, video games, indoor basketball, and much more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo LCpl Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9629129
|VIRIN:
|042026-M-HQ355-1086
|Resolution:
|5866x3911
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Single Marine Program Rec Center [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.