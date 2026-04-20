Single Marine Program Rec Center

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, speaks to volunteers with the Single Marine Program about the new recreational center on Parris Island, SC, April 20, 2026. The Recreational Center has games such as Ping-Pong, Pool, video games, indoor basketball, and much more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo LCpl Nicholas White)