Depot and MCCS leadership cut the ribbon to the new Recreational Center with a member of the Single Marine Program on Parris Island, SC, April 20, 2026. The Recreational Center has games such as Ping-Pong, Pool, video games, indoor basketball, and much more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo LCpl Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9629128
|VIRIN:
|042026-M-HQ355-1081
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Single Marine Program Rec Center [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.