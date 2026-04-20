Single Marine Program Rec Center

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Depot and MCCS leadership cut the ribbon to the new Recreational Center with a member of the Single Marine Program on Parris Island, SC, April 20, 2026. The Recreational Center has games such as Ping-Pong, Pool, video games, indoor basketball, and much more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo LCpl Nicholas White)