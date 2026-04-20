The Block III modification is the third and most advanced phase of the Service Life Modification (SLM) effort for the Super Hornet fleet. FRCSW and its partners…
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9629087
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-JO235-7271
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
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FRCSW Produces First Organic Super Hornet to Undergo Block III Modifications
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