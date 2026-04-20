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    FRCSW Produces First Organic Super Hornet to Undergo Block III Modifications [Image 3 of 5]

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    FRCSW Produces First Organic Super Hornet to Undergo Block III Modifications

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    The Block III modification is the third and most advanced phase of the Service Life Modification (SLM) effort for the Super Hornet fleet. FRCSW and its partners…

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9629083
    VIRIN: 260415-N-JO235-5468
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FRCSW Produces First Organic Super Hornet to Undergo Block III Modifications [Image 5 of 5], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FRCSW Produces First Organic Super Hornet to Undergo Block III Modifications
    FRCSW Produces First Organic Super Hornet to Undergo Block III Modifications
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    FRCSW Produces First Organic Super Hornet to Undergo Block III Modifications
    FRCSW Produces First Organic Super Hornet to Undergo Block III Modifications

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