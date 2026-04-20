Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines

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Philippine Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Oania, a heavy equipment operator assigned to 3rd Naval Combat Engineer Battalion, operates a 956 H5 wheel loader after being unloaded from Whidbey island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a multilateral Maritime Cooperation Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Puerto Princessa, Philippines, April 12, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)