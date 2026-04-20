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    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines [Image 5 of 10]

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    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Whidbey island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), prepare to unload a 956 H5 wheel loader with 3rd Naval Combat Engineer Battalion using a 60-ton crane aboard Ashland during a Maritime Cooperation Activity (MCA) with Armed Forces of the Philippines in Puerto Princessa, Philippines, April 12, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 00:26
    Photo ID: 9628439
    VIRIN: 260412-M-FG738-1175
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines
    Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines

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    Marines, TFASH, USSASHLAND, 15thMEU, MCA

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