U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Arturo Pedro, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, engages targets during a break contact battle drill in preparation for Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 5, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 22:50
|Photo ID:
|9628312
|VIRIN:
|260405-A-MA645-1011
|Resolution:
|7481x4990
|Size:
|9.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.