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    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026 [Image 7 of 12]

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    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Spc. Elijah Dawson, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, scans his sector of fire during a break contact battle drill in preparation for Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 5, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 22:50
    Photo ID: 9628309
    VIRIN: 260405-A-MA645-1010
    Resolution: 5487x3660
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026
    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026

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    Fort Magsaysay
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division

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