Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026

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U.S. Army Spc. Elijah Dawson, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, scans his sector of fire during a break contact battle drill in preparation for Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 5, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)