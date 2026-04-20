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    Sgt. Maj. Garcia motivates MAG-12 Marines [Image 4 of 4]

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    Sgt. Maj. Garcia motivates MAG-12 Marines

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sael Garcia, sergeant major of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st MAW, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 17, 2026. The 1st MAW Sergeant Major personally engaged with MAG-12 Marines, providing motivation and mentorship aimed at strengthening Marine’s mind, body, and spirit. Garcia is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 20:54
    Photo ID: 9628182
    VIRIN: 260417-M-FU569-4048
    Resolution: 6491x4327
    Size: 11.85 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Maj. Garcia motivates MAG-12 Marines [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Alejandra Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. Maj. Garcia motivates MAG-12 Marines
    Sgt. Maj. Garcia motivates MAG-12 Marines
    Sgt. Maj. Garcia motivates MAG-12 Marines
    Sgt. Maj. Garcia motivates MAG-12 Marines

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    inspiration
    Sergeant Major
    overseas
    MAG12
    USMC News
    USINDOPACOM

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