Sgt. Maj. Garcia motivates MAG-12 Marines

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sael Garcia, sergeant major of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st MAW, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 17, 2026. The 1st MAW Sergeant Major personally engaged with MAG-12 Marines, providing motivation and mentorship aimed at strengthening Marine’s mind, body, and spirit. Garcia is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)