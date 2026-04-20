Competitors conduct the two-mile run during the Army Fitness Test as part of the Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina on April 20, 2026. The winners of the DSOY competition will go on to represent the respective units in the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition later this fall.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 20:41
|Photo ID:
|9628171
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-JU979-7654
|Resolution:
|5812x3874
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Fort Jackson & U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition [Image 25 of 25], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.