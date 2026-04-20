Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors conduct the two-mile run during the Army Fitness Test as part of the Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina on April 20, 2026. The winners of the DSOY competition will go on to represent the respective units in the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition later this fall.