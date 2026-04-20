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    2026 Fort Jackson & U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition [Image 14 of 25]

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    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Competitors conduct the two-mile run during the Army Fitness Test as part of the Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina on April 20, 2026. The winners of the DSOY competition will go on to represent the respective units in the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition later this fall.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 20:41
    Photo ID: 9628169
    VIRIN: 260420-A-JU979-4938
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Fort Jackson & U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition [Image 25 of 25], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition
    2026 Fort Jackson &amp; U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year competition

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