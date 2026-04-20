TSC Hosts EU Deputy Head of Delegation Ruth Bajada

Ruth Bajada, European Union Deputy Head of Delegation to the United States, visits the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies to discuss Arctic security and transatlantic cooperation. The engagement focused on strengthening U.S.–EU collaboration to enhance resilience, protect critical infrastructure, and advance stability in the Arctic amid increasing strategic competition
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9628042
|VIRIN:
|260417-D-DU559-3144
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|613.19 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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