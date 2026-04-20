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    TSC Hosts EU Deputy Head of Delegation Ruth Bajada [Image 1 of 3]

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    TSC Hosts EU Deputy Head of Delegation Ruth Bajada

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Hannah Smith 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Ruth Bajada, European Union Deputy Head of Delegation to the United States, visits the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2026. The conversation focused on strengthening transatlantic cooperation through enhanced EU contributions that build resilience and capacity amid increasing strategic competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 19:25
    Photo ID: 9628038
    VIRIN: 260417-D-DU559-1863
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 621.19 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TSC Hosts EU Deputy Head of Delegation Ruth Bajada [Image 3 of 3], by Hannah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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