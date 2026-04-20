TSC Hosts EU Deputy Head of Delegation Ruth Bajada

Ruth Bajada, European Union Deputy Head of Delegation to the United States, visits the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2026. The conversation focused on strengthening transatlantic cooperation through enhanced EU contributions that build resilience and capacity amid increasing strategic competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9628038
|VIRIN:
|260417-D-DU559-1863
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|621.19 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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