Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Dajah Coleman, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron community planner, announces the start of the runway ribbon cutting ceremony on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 20, 2026. The runway repair was a collaborative effort between the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Baldi Bros. Construction and the Environmental Chemical Corporation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)