Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, middle left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, middle right, 349th AMW commander, along with project officers cutting a ribbon as a C-5M Super Galaxy lands on the newly completed runway on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 20, 2026. The runway repair was a collaborative effort between the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Baldi Bros. Construction and the Environmental Chemical Corporation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)