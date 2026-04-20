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    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

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    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, middle left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, middle right, 349th AMW commander, along with project officers cutting a ribbon as a C-5M Super Galaxy lands on the newly completed runway on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 20, 2026. The runway repair was a collaborative effort between the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Baldi Bros. Construction and the Environmental Chemical Corporation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9628021
    VIRIN: 260420-F-OY799-1244
    Resolution: 6175x3473
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

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    TAGS

    runway
    ribbon cutting ceremony
    USAF
    AFCEC
    60 CES
    Airmen

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