U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, middle left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, middle right, 349th AMW commander, along with project officers cutting a ribbon as a C-5M Super Galaxy lands on the newly completed runway on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 20, 2026. The runway repair was a collaborative effort between the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Baldi Bros. Construction and the Environmental Chemical Corporation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 19:18
|Photo ID:
|9628021
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-OY799-1244
|Resolution:
|6175x3473
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.