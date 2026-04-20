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    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

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    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy prepares to land on the newly renovated runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 20, 2026. The runway repair began August 2023 and was completed April 17, 2026. The runway repair was a collaborative effort between the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Baldi Bros. Construction and the Environmental Chemical Corporation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 19:12
    Photo ID: 9628017
    VIRIN: 260420-F-QQ319-1034
    Resolution: 7202x4801
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

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