Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

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U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy prepares to land on the newly renovated runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 20, 2026. The runway repair began August 2023 and was completed April 17, 2026. The runway repair was a collaborative effort between the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Baldi Bros. Construction and the Environmental Chemical Corporation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)