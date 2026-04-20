Travis’ newly renovated flight line opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

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Freshly-made tire marks adorn the newly renovated runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 20, 2026. A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy was the first aircraft to land on the flight line, making the tire marks. The runway repair was a collaborative effort between the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Baldi Bros. Construction and the Environmental Chemical Corporation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)