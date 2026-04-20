CNO Delivers Keynote Address at Sea Air Space

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle joined global maritime leaders at Sea-Air-Space 2026 to deliver a keynote address at the Sea Services Luncheon, April 2026.in Oxon Hill, MD, April 20, 2026. Under the theme “Defending Freedom, Forging Tomorrow,” the Chief of Naval Operations underscored the Navy’s commitment to honoring a 250-year legacy of service while embracing bold innovations necessary to meet evolving security challenges. He emphasized that a strategic focus on readiness and allied partnerships continues to safeguard American prosperity and global stability across the world’s oceans. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)