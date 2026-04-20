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    CNO Delivers Keynote Address at Sea Air Space [Image 1 of 4]

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    CNO Delivers Keynote Address at Sea Air Space

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle joined global maritime leaders at Sea-Air-Space 2026 to deliver a keynote address at the Sea Services Luncheon, April 2026.in Oxon Hill, MD, April 20, 2026. Under the theme “Defending Freedom, Forging Tomorrow,” the Chief of Naval Operations underscored the Navy’s commitment to honoring a 250-year legacy of service while embracing bold innovations necessary to meet evolving security challenges. He emphasized that a strategic focus on readiness and allied partnerships continues to safeguard American prosperity and global stability across the world’s oceans. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9627708
    VIRIN: 260420-N-ES994-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNO Delivers Keynote Address at Sea Air Space [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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