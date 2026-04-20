(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Convergence Capstone 6 Final Planning Conference [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Project Convergence Capstone 6 Final Planning Conference

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Lt. Gen. Michael McCurry, commanding general, Futures and Concepts Command, recently attended the Project Convergence Capstone 6 Final Planning Conference at the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command on Fort Bliss, Texas. McCurry provided guidance on the way ahead for Project Convergence experimentation and gave awards to some high-performing Soldiers.

    “The size and complexity of what we're going to try to do this summer [at PC-C6] is somewhat unprecedented,” McCurry said during conference opening remarks. “The whole thing is about warfighting, about putting capability in the hands of Soldiers. I want our formations to be lethal; to help our nation continue to dominate.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9627682
    VIRIN: 260330-A-VI575-2010
    Resolution: 3274x2440
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Convergence Capstone 6 Final Planning Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Project Convergence Capstone 6 Final Planning Conference
    Project Convergence Capstone 6 Final Planning Conference
    Project Convergence Capstone 6 Final Planning Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PC-C6, Project Convergence Capstone 6, Capstone 6,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery