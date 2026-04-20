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Lt. Gen. Michael McCurry, commanding general, Futures and Concepts Command, recently attended the Project Convergence Capstone 6 Final Planning Conference at the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command on Fort Bliss, Texas. McCurry provided guidance on the way ahead for Project Convergence experimentation and gave awards to some high-performing Soldiers.



“The size and complexity of what we're going to try to do this summer [at PC-C6] is somewhat unprecedented,” McCurry said during conference opening remarks. “The whole thing is about warfighting, about putting capability in the hands of Soldiers. I want our formations to be lethal; to help our nation continue to dominate.”