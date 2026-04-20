SEA Raines Speaks At Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy Graduation

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Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks at the Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy graduation at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, TN, Feb 19, 2026. The Noncommissioned Officer Academy serves as a foundational milestone in developing disciplined, capable NCOs prepared to lead Airmen and strengthen the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)