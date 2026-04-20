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    SEA Raines Speaks At Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy Graduation [Image 3 of 3]

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    SEA Raines Speaks At Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy Graduation

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks at the Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy graduation at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, TN, Feb 19, 2026. The Noncommissioned Officer Academy serves as a foundational milestone in developing disciplined, capable NCOs prepared to lead Airmen and strengthen the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 15:16
    Photo ID: 9627497
    VIRIN: 260219-A-KB362-8848
    Resolution: 5323x3542
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SEA Raines Speaks At Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SEA Raines Speaks At Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy Graduation
    SEA Raines Speaks At Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy Graduation
    SEA Raines Speaks At Air National Guard Noncommissioned Officer Academy Graduation

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