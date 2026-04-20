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U.S. Marine Cpl. Connor Perry, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron, plays pool at the Dancing with the Stars and Stripes event at Neon Boots hosted by the USO during Fleet Week Houston, April 19, 2026. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas' first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jimmy Ivy III)