USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day

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Small business owners attend the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District Small Business Industry Day at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis, Missouri, April 16, 2026. The event brought together representatives from the St. Louis, Memphis, and Rock Island districts to share information on upcoming procurements and opportunities for businesses interested in contracting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.