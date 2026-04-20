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    USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day [Image 1 of 6]

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    USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jeremy Idleman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Small business owners attend the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District Small Business Industry Day at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis, Missouri, April 16, 2026. The event brought together representatives from the St. Louis, Memphis, and Rock Island districts to share information on upcoming procurements and opportunities for businesses interested in contracting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9626763
    VIRIN: 260416-A-WE840-2008
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day
    USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day
    USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day
    USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day
    USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day
    USACE St. Louis District hosts Small Business Industry Day

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