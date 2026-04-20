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    FUSRAP updates on Cades Cove [Image 4 of 4]

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    FUSRAP updates on Cades Cove

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jeremy Idleman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Phil Moser, program manager for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, gives an interview to Justina Coronel of KSDK about remediation efforts associated with the Cades Cove neighborhood in Florissant, Missouri, April 2, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9626754
    VIRIN: 260402-A-WE840-1086
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUSRAP updates on Cades Cove [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE St. Louis District
    FUSRAP

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