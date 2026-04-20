FUSRAP updates on Cades Cove

Phil Moser, program manager for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, gives an interview to Justina Coronel of KSDK about remediation efforts associated with the Cades Cove neighborhood in Florissant, Missouri, April 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9626749
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-WE840-1083
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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