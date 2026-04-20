BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District

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Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, visits the Cades Cove subdivision with leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, and Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program personnel in Florissant, Missouri, April 15, 2026. Gibbs visited the district April 15 to 16 to learn more about its missions and received an update on ongoing FUSRAP remediation efforts at Cades Cove.