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    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District [Image 4 of 15]

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    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District

    FLORISSANT, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jeremy Idleman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, visits the Cades Cove subdivision with leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, and Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program personnel in Florissant, Missouri, April 15, 2026. Gibbs visited the district April 15 to 16 to learn more about its missions and received an update on ongoing FUSRAP remediation efforts at Cades Cove.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9626697
    VIRIN: 260415-A-WE840-1126
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: FLORISSANT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District
    BG Gibbs visits St. Louis District

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