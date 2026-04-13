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    Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts [Image 3 of 5]

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    Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts

    ITALY

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Valentine Mulango 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) Members from the Naples Area Security Committee (NASC) Executive Steering Council (ESC) discuss ways to enhance partnerships with local law enforcement and security entities during an annual meeting onboard the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy Apr. 7, 2026. Comprised of leaders from U.S. Consul General in Naples; U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa; Allied Joint Force Command; Navy Region Europe, Africa Central; NSA Naples; and local law enforcement agencies, the ESC provides strategic guidance on policy development that aims to create a safer, more secure community. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine Mulango)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 06:05
    Photo ID: 9625990
    VIRIN: 260407-D-QQ360-1004
    Resolution: 3875x2130
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Valentine Mulango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts
    Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts
    Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts
    Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts
    Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts

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