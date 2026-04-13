Naples Area Security Committee Executives Lead Collaborative Safety, Security Efforts

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) Members from the Naples Area Security Committee (NASC) Executive Steering Council (ESC) discuss ways to enhance partnerships with local law enforcement and security entities during an annual meeting onboard the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy Apr. 7, 2026. Comprised of leaders from U.S. Consul General in Naples; U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa; Allied Joint Force Command; Navy Region Europe, Africa Central; NSA Naples; and local law enforcement agencies, the ESC provides strategic guidance on policy development that aims to create a safer, more secure community. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine Mulango)