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    Task Force Brawlers JMRC sling load training [Image 7 of 9]

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    Task Force Brawlers JMRC sling load training

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Brawlers, conduct sling load training with the 5k A22 Cargo Net at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany on April 15, 2026. JMRC rotations are designed to increase combat readiness and proficiency by creating a completive training environment where formations compete against both a peer adversary and the challenging environment of Hohenfels. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tina Nimley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 05:55
    Photo ID: 9625980
    VIRIN: 260416-A-AA111-7561
    Resolution: 1357x1810
    Size: 379.75 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    Task Force Brawlers JMRC sling load training
    Task Force Brawlers JMRC sling load training
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