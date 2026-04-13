Task Force Brawlers JMRC sling load training

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U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Brawlers, conduct sling load training with the 5k A22 Cargo Net at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany on April 15, 2026. JMRC rotations are designed to increase combat readiness and proficiency by creating a completive training environment where formations compete against both a peer adversary and the challenging environment of Hohenfels. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tina Nimley)