Chief's 133rd Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony

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DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2026) A galley worker assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia cuts a piece of cake commemorating the 133rd birthday of the chief petty officer onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, April 1, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Lotter).