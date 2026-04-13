Chief's 133rd Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony

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DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2026) Chief petty officers stationed in Diego Garcia cut a piece of cake commemorating the 133rd birthday of the chief petty officer in the galley onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, April 1, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Lotter).