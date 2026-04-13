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    Chief's 133rd Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

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    Chief's 133rd Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel Lotter 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2026) Chief petty officers stationed in Diego Garcia cut a piece of cake commemorating the 133rd birthday of the chief petty officer in the galley onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, April 1, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Lotter).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9625914
    VIRIN: 260401-N-MJ357-2054
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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