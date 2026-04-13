CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026

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U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class Tanner Alley, right, assigned to Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Company 1-3, dons a diving helmet aboard Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), during a recovery mission with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Subic Bay, Philippines, April 15, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage missions in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)