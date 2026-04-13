U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class Tanner Alley, right, assigned to Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Company 1-3, dons a diving helmet aboard Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), during a recovery mission with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Subic Bay, Philippines, April 15, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage missions in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9625785
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-ED646-1079
|Resolution:
|8099x5399
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.