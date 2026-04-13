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    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026 [Image 2 of 7]

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    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026

    PHILIPPINES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Taylor Lucas, center, assigned to Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Company 1-3, conducts a safety brief aboard Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), during a recovery mission with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Subic Bay, Philippines, April 15, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage missions in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 00:55
    Photo ID: 9625783
    VIRIN: 260415-N-ED646-1057
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3 Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, April 15, 2026

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    COMLOG WESTPAC
    MDSU 1-3
    DPAA
    CTG 73.6
    Philippines
    Navy Diver

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