T-6B Arrives at Lone Star Flight Museum

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Lt. Phil Moore, assigned to the "Rangers" of Training Squadron (VT) 28 speaks to guests at the Lone Star Flight Museum about the T-6B Texan II during Fleet Week Houston, April 18, 2026. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas' first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Melvin Fatimehin)