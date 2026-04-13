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    T-6B Taxis to Lone Star Flight Museum [Image 1 of 8]

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    T-6B Taxis to Lone Star Flight Museum

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Melvin Fatimehin 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    A T-6B Texan II assigned to Training Air Wing (TW) 4 taxis through Lone Star Flight Museum’s runway during Fleet Week Houston, April 17, 2026. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas' first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Melvin Fatimehin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9625451
    VIRIN: 260417-N-NM271-1005
    Resolution: 5854x4181
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, T-6B Taxis to Lone Star Flight Museum [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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