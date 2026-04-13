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    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training [Image 13 of 13]

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    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Ashton Juel (left) and Pfc. Oracio Gonzalez (right) both culinary specialists, practice tourniquet applications during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training April 18, 2026, at Florence Military Reservation in Florence, Ariz. This TCCC training provided hands-on, scenario-based training to improve lifesaving skills for AZARNG combat medics and Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9625410
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-KW249-1049
    Resolution: 6394x4263
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training

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    Arizona National Guard

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