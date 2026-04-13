996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training

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Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Ashton Juel (left) and Pfc. Oracio Gonzalez (right) both culinary specialists, practice tourniquet applications during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training April 18, 2026, at Florence Military Reservation in Florence, Ariz. This TCCC training provided hands-on, scenario-based training to improve lifesaving skills for AZARNG combat medics and Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)