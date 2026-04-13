996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training

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Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 996th Area Support Medical Company (MCAS) demonstrate rapid casualty dragging and carrying to cover techniques during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training April 18, 2026 at Florence Military Reservation in Florence, Ariz. This TCCC training facilitated realistic medical scenarios that strengthened the readiness and critical care skills of AZARNG combat medics and Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)