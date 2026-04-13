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    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training [Image 12 of 13]

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    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 996th Area Support Medical Company (MCAS) demonstrate rapid casualty dragging and carrying to cover techniques during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training April 18, 2026 at Florence Military Reservation in Florence, Ariz. This TCCC training facilitated realistic medical scenarios that strengthened the readiness and critical care skills of AZARNG combat medics and Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9625409
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-KW249-1009
    Resolution: 6013x4009
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training
    996th MCAS soldiers enhance readiness through combat medical training

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    996th MCAS combat medics sharpen tactical care skills to sustain battlefield lethality

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    996th MCAS
    Army National Guard
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